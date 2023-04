Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at (518) 462-7107.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday evening, the Albany Police Department found a female dog that had been abandoned on Old State Road. The dog was found tied to a tree, west of the Pinebush.

Police are seeking information about the dog or its owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at (518) 462-7107.