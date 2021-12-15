Albany PD attempting to locate missing teen

Raghad Azzan was last seen boarding a CDTA bus on the 600-block of Providence Street on the morning of Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are looking for a teenager who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Raghad Azzan was last seen Wednesday morning boarding a CDTA bus near the 600-block of Providence Street to attend school at Albany High School and has not returned home. Police said she has a history of mental illness and there are concerns for her safety.

Raghad is 14 years old and is described as 5’0″ tall and 140 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with a red design on the front, black pants and a green backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at at 518-438-4000.