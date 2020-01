ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department signed a new lease on Tuesday on a building for the police academy.

The two-story building is located at 215 Washington Ave. Ext. and will be dedicated to a new state-of-the-art training facility for recruits.

Renovations will begin within the next few weeks.

The cost of the lease is $12,000 a month, which includes the costs for renovations.