Albany Patroons unveil new look, new owner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons basketball team is out iwth a new look and new ownership.

On Wednesday, the 2019 champions were joined by local officials for the bit announcement. Along with a new owner, Dr. Timothy Maggs, the Patroons unveiled their new green, white and yellow logo and new partnerships.

“The new direction will focus on, again, what’s important to fans,” General Manager Michael Corts said. “Enhance concessions, a better guest and fan experience, and look at where we are. Last year, we sat wondering what we were going to do in December with no press conference, and here it is, early September, and we’re ready to kick things off, and we’ve got plenty of months to do it.”

Patroons officials expect to give an update on improved fan parking at the Armory some time within the next few months.