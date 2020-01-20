Albany Patroons set for another season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It seems like it was just yesterday the Albany Patroons were crowned the TBL champions, and after partying like it was 1988, another season is set to begin.

The Patroons are back in the gym and going through their annual training camp ahead of their first game in February. They are coming into the 2020 season with new teammates, coaches and ownership as they look to improve on and off the court.

They’re focusing on fan engagement with new halftime shows and sponsorships making the home court of the Albany Armory the place to be.

And even though they’re the defending champions, they said it’s crucial to stay level-headed and compete hard every game.

“We want to win another championship; that’s always put out there, but I don’t want to put the tone in practice that’s our only focus,” assistant coach Adam Chrisco said. “We have to bond together as a team and make sure we are consistent in our approach. But we have a lot to prove still. Championship season is the name of the season, but it’s about going back to the drawing board and coming up with a good plan again.”

The Patroons are set to take the court on February 1 for their first game of the season.