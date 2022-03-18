ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Avery Comithier says growing up in and around Albany, he always loved getting ice cream with his siblings and friends. However, he couldn’t help noticing how far they needed to go to get it.

“I always noticed everything was on the outskirts of Albany, but not within,” explains Pastor Comithier. “As kids, we went to Delmar, we went to Colonie, we went to East Greenbush, but I asked how come they don’t have anything for the people here?”

He says he’s always had many dreams for activities and family-oriented pastimes he’d like to bring to Albany’s South End, where you’ll find his house of worship — the Elijah Missionary Baptist Church.

“When I first bought this building, this room was pretty much abandoned. They had mass upstairs, but this area wasn’t really used for anything,” Comithier explains while gesturing around the church basement.

He’s now converted the room into an ice cream parlor with a soft serve machine, slushie machines, and a kitchen to produce burgers, hot dogs, fries, and other snacks. He’s also outfitted the room with arcade games, a pool table, and foosball.

“I wanted to have a safe, welcoming environment where people could have a nice ice cream but also do things, fun things,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He says he was inspired when he was a young boy watching “Happy Days”, when Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli and his friends would relax at Arthur’s Drive-In. He hopes the newly christened Avery’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop can have a similar atmosphere for all.

He also adds this is only the beginning. He says he’d like to get even more games, and convert the concrete lot outside the parlor door by covering it in turf for outside activities and picnic tables.

“I’m a preacher, but today, I’m without words, because I’m just excited. I really love my people, I love the people of Albany — especially in the South End — and I want to be able for our kids and teens, even young adults, to have a good time. That makes me feel real good,” Comithier smiles.

“I think the South End gets a bad rap, people always think oh I’m too scared to go there, but look around, this is a great neighborhood with great people, and I want to show everyone that,” he goes on to say.

He also says he wants to give kids in the neighborhood a fun outlet during their school break periods and hopefully keep them out of trouble.

“I want there to be a safe place for parents to send their kids to, give them an outlet and also give them something to do,” he says. “When people come and they tell me they walked all the way here, that makes me feel good that I can make someone happy and inspire them to think, if other places have nice things, we can have it too.”

He also has even more ambitions for the South End. Comithier says he’d like to try building a roller rink next.

“My philosophy is better late than never. So now, I want to have these things in our community so everyone can learn to take care of what you have, don’t destroy it, take care of it, and more and more will come,” he says.

Avery’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop can be found at 3 Krank Street and attached to the Elijah Missionary Baptist Church. It is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.