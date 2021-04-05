Albany passes law increasing fees for illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

Local
Posted: / Updated:
march 30 dirt bikes

(Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council unanimously passed a law Monday that increases the fines for people who illegally drive dirt bikes and ATVs in the city.

Local Law E states anyone who is driving the vehicles illegally will face up to $3,000 in fines as well as up to two weeks in jail.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan applauded the passing of the law saying she will sign it immediately after the meeting on April 14. That meeting is a public hearing, which is required before a law is signed by the mayor.

