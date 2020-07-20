Albany officials: Wear masks, social distance, and avoid crowds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday to reiterate the importance of following coronavirus safety guidelines.

This follows an Independence Day party on Hudson Avenue that has since been linked to 22 new infections.

The press conference is set for 2 p.m.

Representatives from SUNY University at Albany, the College of Saint Rose, Albany Law School, Hudson Valley Community College, Albany’s Common Council, and the Pine Hills neighborhood are scheduled to join Sheehan and Hawkins to remind people to avoid large gatherings.

The mayor’s office says that the speakers will make it clear that their organizations will not tolerate behavior like the Independence Day party.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES