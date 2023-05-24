ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany has announced a free community event aimed to reduce waste that ends up in the landfill. Drop It – Swap It is a reuse program where the public can bring clean, reusable, portable items such as clothing, housewares, games, books, & toys that they no longer need. Individuals can take anything that they find.

“My administration is committed to doing everything we can to help protect the environment by reducing waste and encouraging reuse and recycling, and this initiative is yet another example of that commitment in action,” said Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Drop It – Swap It will be held at the Metropolitan Baptist Church located at 105 Second Street in Albany. The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Residents do not need to bring an item to take something.