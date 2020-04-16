Albany officer tests positive for coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer has had limited to no contact with other police personnel and no contact with the public.

The officer is not experiencing symptoms and is quarantined at home.

Police said a professional cleaning crew has begun to clean and disinfect the officer’s work area as well as any other work areas that might be of concern.

