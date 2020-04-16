ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer has had limited to no contact with other police personnel and no contact with the public.
The officer is not experiencing symptoms and is quarantined at home.
Police said a professional cleaning crew has begun to clean and disinfect the officer’s work area as well as any other work areas that might be of concern.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi woman arrested for being in public with coronavirus
- Albany officer tests positive for coronavirus
- DASHCAM: Pennsylvania man tries to use cop car as ‘trampoline,’ smashes windshield
- Production company accepting video submissions for ‘COVID-518’ documentary
- ‘Free MI’: Stay-home order protesters gather at Capitol