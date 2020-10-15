Albany neighborhood has no love for show ‘Modern Love’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in the South End neighborhood of Albany said they’re not happy with production of the show “Modern Love” shooting on their streets.

Founder of the Community Organization A Block at a Time, Dannielle Hille, has spent the past week advocating for residents against the production company.

“I have an issue with how all this went down. There was completely zero communication,” Hille said.

Hille said the community’s issues started with a lack proper signage and notice. She said their issues snowballed from there.

“Almost 20 cars were towed,” Hille said. “We were able to get the production company to cover the tow,” Hille added.

The mass towing, along with a non-English-speaking community that couldn’t read the signs and the streets being blocked off has Hille calling on Film Albany to do better.

“It seemed like slaps all down the line,” Hille said.

Film Albany helps assist production companies in the area. In a statement Film Albany impart said:

“The intention is always to ensure Albany County puts its best foot forward to attract productions that ultimately spend money in our county … Looking ahead, Film Albany will convene stakeholders to discuss the effect film and television productions have upon diverse communities to mitigate any potential adverse impact they may have on residents and businesses.”

Modern Love will continue to film this weekend in the South End.

