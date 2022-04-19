POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Abigail Kienzle, a junior at Clarkson University from Albany, was recently selected by the American Concrete Institute Foundation (ACI) for their prestigious ACI Concrete Practitioner Fellowship. With the award, Kienzle will receive a $10,000 educational stipend, and sponsored trips to the next two biannual ACI conventions in Dallas, Texas in October, and San Francisco, California next March. She will also be connected with an industry mentor to further her professional development.

The fellowship was awarded in recognition of Kienzle’s accomplishments in her undergraduate research on alternative sustainable cement and in recognition of her significant promise for future success in the concrete industry. In 2022, the ACI Foundation only awarded 16 fellowships and nine scholarships to students at 23 different institutions, and Kienzle was one.

The ACI Foundation is a non-profit under ACI that promotes progress, innovation, and collaboration in the concrete industry through strategic investments in ideas, research, and people to create the future of the industry. Since the inception of the Foundation’s Fellowship program in 2008, the ACI Foundation has provided financial support, mentorship, and internship opportunities to over 250 students.