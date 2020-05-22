ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical College awarded more than 200 degrees in a virtual commencement ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony was live streamed from an auditorium inside the medical center. Speakers featured past alumni and the current dean of the college.
Three of the students who graduated were commissioned to serve in the U.S. military.
A total of 228 degrees will be mailed out starting next week.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Local nurse returning from NYC gets surprise homecoming parade
- Man, 76, hit by car in Albany
- Local photographers finalists in statewide PSA face mask competition
- Albany Medical College holds virtual commencement ceremony
- Senior Spotlight: Bethlehem relay team sprinting to college