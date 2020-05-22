Albany Medical College holds virtual commencement ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical College awarded more than 200 degrees in a virtual commencement ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony was live streamed from an auditorium inside the medical center. Speakers featured past alumni and the current dean of the college.

Three of the students who graduated were commissioned to serve in the U.S. military.

A total of 228 degrees will be mailed out starting next week.

