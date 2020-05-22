Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Albany Medical College holds virtual commencement ceremony

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical College awarded more than 200 degrees in a virtual commencement ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony was live streamed from an auditorium inside the medical center. Speakers featured past alumni and the current dean of the college.

Three of the students who graduated were commissioned to serve in the U.S. military.

A total of 228 degrees will be mailed out starting next week.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak