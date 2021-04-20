Albany Med’s Post-COVID clinic also helping to ‘unmask’ previously undiagnosed diseases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Boris Shkolnik helps run Albany Medical Center’s Post-COVID Care Clinic sometimes known as the “Long Haulers” clinic located across the street from the hospital in Albany.

Dr. Shkolnik said that, initially, patients were coming in with severe shortness of breath and chest pain among other acute conditions.

“Whereas now it has transitioned more to the long hauler’s syndrome- where people are having chronic inflammatory components, unmasking of other diseases,” said Dr. Shkolnik.

Dr. Shkolnik says the “unmasking” of other diseases was a bit of a surprise to him. These would be other illnesses or diseases not related to COVID-19, issues that were only recently revealed after patients sought help at the clinic.

“Autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, thyroid diseases, cardiac diseases. By coming to the clinic we are able to test them appropriately, based on their symptoms and signs. Do the appropriate lab work, and if need be, refer them to the appropriate specialist if we are unable to manage them on our own in our clinic.”

He adds that the pandemic, which forced many annual exams to be postponed, may be one reason why these patients were previously unaware of other illnesses until now.

He says the clinic is seeing an uptick in patients of all ages.

His advice for anyone who is seeking help:

“My advice is to seek care from your primary physician and/or our post-COVID clinic. We are more than glad and capable of seeing anybody who wants to come to our clinic and be evaluated.”