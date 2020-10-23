Albany Med study could help predict COVID-19 severity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Researchers at Albany Medical Center said they have identified molecular features of the coronavirus that could correlate with the severity of the symptoms.

Their findings were published in the journal “Cell Systems.” The team analyzed blood samples of patients at Albany Med, who were diagnosed with the virus. They were then compared to the control sample from patients with Acute Respiratory Syndrome, who did not have the virus.

By studying the proteins, lipids, metabolites and other factors, researchers said they can better predict how severe a patient’s COVID infection may turn out to be.

The information could be critical in planning the course of treatment when someone is hospitalized with the virus.

The data is available to the scientific community through an interactive web tool, https://covid-omics.app.

