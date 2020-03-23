Albany Med students offering free sitting services to employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While doctors, nurses and EMS staff work tirelessly on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Albany Medical Center’s medical college students have stepped up to help any way they can.

The students took it upon themselves to create a website called albanydocsitters.org.

They’re offering to run errands, take care of pets, or watch children of any employee of the medical center at no charge.

LATEST STORIES: