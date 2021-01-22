Albany Med student helps stranger in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany Medical College student stepped up when it mattered most and showed he’s already learned an important lesson — compassion.

Benjamin Gallant is a third-year medical student at Albany Medical College. While he’s not a practicing physician just yet, last week he was already helping a patient who was discharged from the hospital.

“When I was standing in line, there was a lady in front of me who was attempting to get her medication,” Ben recalled.

He was at the hospital’s pharmacy when he overheard a conversation.

Ben said, “I noticed she was having some trouble coming up with some money to pay for the copay. She said she didn’t have enough money.”

That’s all Ben had to hear to whip out his wallet.

“I offered to pay for her medication at that moment. She was very delighted, very thankful.”

Thankful for a future doctor already going out of his way to improve her life.

“It wasn’t much at all. I know certainly me and my classmates would have taken on $30-$35 to get the meds they need,” Ben said.

He knows it’s been a tough year for a lot of people.

“We are that much more willing to help, having gone through so much darkness this past year. Helping out our fellow human I believe anyone would have done what I did,” Ben said.

Ben recalled the woman’s response.

“She was very nice, kind of awe struck. She was funny. She was like, ‘Are you a doctor?’ I’m like, ‘no, not yet.'”

And he had this message for her:

“I’d like to tell her we are all thinking of her. I hope she’s doing well, staying safe, staying healthy out there.”