Albany Med, St. Peter’s Health Partners suspending COVID-19 community testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Health Partners said they are suspending community testing for the coronavirus.

St. Peter’s Health Partners said they will only be testing symptomatic health care providers at its Albany Memorial campus.

Drive-up testing will continue until 9 p.m. Friday at the Albany Med testing site adjacent to the Emergency Department. The Albany Med site will remain open to examine and evaluate patients and will continue to be operated by emergency medical staff.

The hospitals said the decision was made to conserve testing resources for those at highest risk, including inpatients, symptomatic direct care workers and those with high-risk exposure to the virus. It will also conserve supplies to test inpatients at Albany Med and at SPHP hospitals, who are under investigation for COVID-19.

The hospitals said anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, but have not been determined by a doctor to require hospital care, are advised to follow the recommended 14-day home quarantine and any treatment regimen recommended by their doctor.

LATEST STORIES: