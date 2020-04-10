Hospitals seek plasma donors who recovered from COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center is among the first hospitals in the country approved by the FDA to use convalescent blood plasma therapy to experimentally treat those impacted by COVID-19.

The hospital is currently seeking plasma donors who have fully recovered from the virus and have had no symptoms in the last 14 days.

To determine eligibility, people interested can call 518-262-9340.

St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany and Samaritan Hospital in Troy are also using multiple therapeutic methods to treat COVID-19 patients.

Some methods include antiviral drug remdesivir; IL-6 inhibitor drugs; macrophage inhibitors; and convalescent blood plasma therapy.

