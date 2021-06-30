Albany Med reaches deal on new contract for nurses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After more than three years of negotiations, Albany Medical Center has reached a deal on a new contract for its hundreds of nurses.

The New York State Nurses Association called it a “historic” contract that delivers safe staffing, a strong economic package, and gives the more than 2,000 nurses at Albany Med a voice in patient care.

They said in-part:

“We congratulate every nurse at Albany Med, who persisted in strengthening the union and fighting for a fair union contract in the face of so many obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic. We are incredibly thankful for the support we received along the way from our patients, community, faith, labor and elected supporters, who joined us in solidarity. NYSNA believes a strong union contract that gives nurses a voice is essential in providing safe, quality care to our patients and community.” New York State Nurses Association

Nurses are voting on the contract Wednesday and Thursday. Results are expected by Thursday night.