ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical Center officials said Tuesday they have once again earned advanced certification for comprehensive stroke centers from The Joint Association. To earn this certification, hospitals must comply with stroke-related standards expected of primary stroke centers and meet additional requirements including volume of complex stroke and cerebrovascular patients, quality of care, advanced imaging capabilities, and specialized treatment availability.

“Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.

Albany Med’s stroke team is made up of doctors, surgeons, nurse practitioners, rehab specialists, nurses, and residents with specialized training in the diagnosis and treatment of stroke. “This advanced certification demonstrates our stroke program’s steadfast commitment to providing cutting-edge, rapid treatment for even the most complex strokes,” said Alan Boulos, M.D., chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, Herman and Sunny Stall Chair of Endovascular Surgery, director of the neurovascular section and professor of neurosurgery and radiology, and interim dean at Albany Medical College.

Albany Med’s specialized training has made the hospital a resource for other hospitals in a 25-county area that transfer patients to Albany for treatment. “We are proud to offer this highest level of care possible to provide our stroke patients the best chance of survival and restored quality of life,” concluded Dr. Boulos.