Albany Med raises over $550K for childhood cancer center

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 38th annual Dancing in the Woods gala raised over $550,000 for the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.

“Year after year, our community’s unwavering support ensures that our patients can receive world-class care close to home,” said Kanyalakshmi Ayyanar, M.D., chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Albany Med and director of the Melodies Center.

The gala was held December 4 and included remarks by Albany Med President and CEO Dennis P. McKenna, M.D., and CDPHP President and CEO John D. Bennett, M.D. The gala also included testimonials from area families and children touched by the Melodies Center.

The total amount raised included $50,000 courtesy of a matching challenge donation made by Lisa Moser and Georgia Kelly.

Dancing in the Woods has raised more than $10 million to support the Melodies Center. The center cares for more than 1,400 young patients with childhood cancer and blood disorders annually. It is the only childhood cancer center in 25 counties of northeastern New York and western New England.