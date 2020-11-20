Albany Med nurses planning one-day strike Dec. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center nurses said they will walk off the job for a one-day strike if staffing levels and COVID infection controls do not improve. The strike is scheduled for December 1.

New York Nurses Association has been trying to negotiate a contract for the nurses for two years. The union said many are concerned because of a new spike in cases.

Albany Med said they follow all government guidelines on staffing and personal protective equipment. They said they will hire temporary nurses for the one-day strike and all services will be available if the strike does take place.

