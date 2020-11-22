Albany Med nurses are ready to one-day strike Dec. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical Center nurses are ready to strike. For 24 hours on December 1st, nurses of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) will strike at Albany Medical Center. A number of nurses at Albany Med are striking for better wages and benefits.

Lenore Granich-Berghela is a nurse at Albany Med. She has been a nurse there for 15 years. She says these nurses are not walking out, however she feels like the nurses are being forced out.

“We’ve been trying to secure a contract over 2.5 years, but the bulk of the reason why we’re sticking for 24 hours is because of the unfair labor practices that we’re experiencing with the hospital,” says Granich.

In a statement released by Albany Med: “Albany Med has negotiated in good faith with NYSNA for more than two years in an effort to reach an agreement. Albany Med presented a fair contract to the union; that contract was rejected. The proposal reflected Albany Med’s fundamental principles of safety, fairness, fiscal responsibility and quality. It included a merit plan allowing three percent pay raises for the next three years, a competitive contract for our local market, staffing levels to national benchmarks, and individual choice regarding union membership.”

“Albany Med is not paying attention to retention and it comes down to benefits, wages, and also protecting us and making sure we have the proper PPE and supplies to do our job. And to keep us safe,” says Granich.

“Albany Med has taken all the necessary steps to ensure the continued and uninterrupted operations of the Medical Center during this labor action. We are and have been comprehensively prepared for this event,” says Dr. McKenna, Albany Med CEO.

Interim Chief Nursing Officer Louis Filhour, Ph.D., RN noted that on Dec. 1. temporary nurses will be capable of providing care for patients deserve on while the nurses are on strike. Filhour said, “These nurses are experienced at coming into new environments and performing at the level Albany Med and our patients expect.” Granich says that is disrespectful to the institution’s current nurses. “You’re going to spend all that money on somebody else instead of taking care of your own? That speaks volumes to the amount of disrespect this administration has for it’s nursing staff…”

“A strike will be a painful experience for Albany Med,” Spreer Albert said. “However, our patients and colleagues must know that our mission continues. Our community needs us, especially as we continue to face the coronavirus pandemic together. A strike will not interfere with patient care and safety. We look forward to resolving our differences fairly. Albany Med remains a partner in the community. It is a role we take most seriously.”