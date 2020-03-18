Albany Med expanding COVID-19 testing hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center said it’s performed more than 1,400 tests for COVID-19, and they are now expanding testing hours at the hospital.

Six patients with confirmed cases are currently being treated at the hospital. All of them are in negative pressure rooms, which means air flows in but not out to prevent the possible spread of the virus to other areas of the hospital.

Employees in the hospital are being held to strict hygiene practices, including checking themselves for symptoms twice a day.

Hospital officials said it’s inevitable that a healthcare workers will come down with the virus. When that happens, they will immediately be placed into self-quarantine.

