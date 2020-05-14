Albany Med doctor partners with university on coronavirus research

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany Medical Center pulmonologist is teaming up with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study why COVID-19 patients experience the virus more severely than others.
Dr. Ariel Jaitovich will use a tool to examine blood samples from two groups of patients hospitalized in the ICU at Albany Med. He said if they can identify the molecular signatures of the disease, they may be able to determine what distinguishes a mild case of the virus from a severe case.
The research may help provide insights to improve treatment and allow doctors to intervene earlier in those more likely to develop severe symptoms.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Kinderhook town supervisor asks NYS to intervene at The Grand at Barnwell
- ‘No one is above the law’: Lawmakers respond to Burr stepping down as intel chair amid stock sales investigation
- Senate Republicans continue to spar over additional coronavirus aid to states
- Small businesses say PPP loans not flexible enough
- Warren County not feeling left out as North Country prepares to open