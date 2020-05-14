Albany Med doctor partners with university on coronavirus research

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany Medical Center pulmonologist is teaming up with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study why COVID-19 patients experience the virus more severely than others.

Dr. Ariel Jaitovich will use a tool to examine blood samples from two groups of patients hospitalized in the ICU at Albany Med. He said if they can identify the molecular signatures of the disease, they may be able to determine what distinguishes a mild case of the virus from a severe case.

The research may help provide insights to improve treatment and allow doctors to intervene earlier in those more likely to develop severe symptoms.

