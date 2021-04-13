Albany Med, CDTA honor essential transportation workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center and CDTA honored those who became essential workers last year by recognizing city bus drivers for their dedication throughout the pandemic.

Over the last year, a partnership between the two organizations allowed Albany Med workers and students to ride the city buses and use the CDPHP Cycle! program for free. They’ve also been essential in helping people find transportation to the hospital as well as vaccination and testing sites.

“What we’re celebrating today is the fact that we have for the past few years had the opportunity to partner with CDTA to ensure that our essential employees who come to work every day and care for the people in the region have a safe and reliable way of getting to work,” Albany Med Pres. and CEO Dennis McKenna said.

Local officials said the partnership has helped remove transportation barriers. Since September 2020, Albany Med employees and students have taken advantage of more than 100,000 rides on CDTA buses.