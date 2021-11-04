Albany Med awarded $8M for Alzheimer’s research

Kristen Zuloaga, Ph.D. (left), associate professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics at Albany Medical College, and Kevin Pumiglia, Ph.D. (right), professor in the Department of Regenerative and Cancer Cell Biology at Albany Medical College, are part of a multi-institution research effort awarded an $8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute on Aging to study the genes that accelerate or slow Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers will use gene editing and screening methods to identify the hundreds of genes associated with Alzheimer’s disease in the brain. They’ll then look to understand how those genes act to alter the disease’s progression.

The research team is made up of six investigators from Albany Medical College, as well at other universities across the United States.

“Each of the six principal investigators brings a particular expertise to this study, from vascular pathology in dementia to Alzheimer’s disease genomics, from bioinformatics and CRISPR-based gene editing to the in-depth functional assessment of Alzheimer’s disease mouse models,” said Dr. Kevin Pumiglia, professor in the Department of Regenerative and Cancer Cell Biology at Albany Medical College.

November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 New Yorkers. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.