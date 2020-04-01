Albany Med accepting transfer patients with coronavirus symptoms and confirmed cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center accepted 14 transfer patients late Tuesday from downstate hospitals who have either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 according to a press release sent by the hospital. Patients with suspected cases will be tested at the hospital.

Albany Med has a longstanding policy to accept patients regardless of their condition. Each year, Albany Med receives nearly 16,000 transfer patients or more than 40 patients per day, according to the release.

The hospital has established a comprehensive plan for an increase, or surge, in patients. Albany Med is also following the call made by Governor Andrew Cuomo to expand hospital capacity by 50% to care for the people of our state and for hospitals to assist each other.

“Albany Med is the hospitals’ hospital,” explained Dr. Dennis McKenna, incoming President and CEO of Albany Med. “Our team is experienced in treating a broad range of conditions and regularly coordinates with community hospitals to accept patients who require a higher level of care.”

