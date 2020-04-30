Albany mayor warns residents of planned protest at Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is warning residents about an upcoming planned protest at the Capitol on Friday.

Sheehan is asking anyone who is not taking part in the protest to avoid the area so they can maintain social distancing. The mayor said bus routes will also be diverted around the area.

In a video on social media, the mayor urged protestors to stay in their vehicles and honk their horns rather than gathering in a large group.

“To those of you who are coming here to protest, while I certainly respect your constitutional rights, and I also understand people’s frustrations, I urge you to think about the people who live here in the city of Albany.”

I’m urging residents and workers to avoid the area around the NYS Capitol on Friday, May 1 in anticipation of an unpermitted rally set to take place in the area.



While all of us want to see businesses re-open and life get back to normal, I urge those who are coming to Albany… pic.twitter.com/C2bt3CWl0f — Kathy Sheehan (@KathyMSheehan) April 29, 2020

