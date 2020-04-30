Latest News

Albany mayor warns residents of planned protest at Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is warning residents about an upcoming planned protest at the Capitol on Friday.

Sheehan is asking anyone who is not taking part in the protest to avoid the area so they can maintain social distancing. The mayor said bus routes will also be diverted around the area.

In a video on social media, the mayor urged protestors to stay in their vehicles and honk their horns rather than gathering in a large group.

“To those of you who are coming here to protest, while I certainly respect your constitutional rights, and I also understand people’s frustrations, I urge you to think about the people who live here in the city of Albany.”

