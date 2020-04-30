ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is warning residents about an upcoming planned protest at the Capitol on Friday.
Sheehan is asking anyone who is not taking part in the protest to avoid the area so they can maintain social distancing. The mayor said bus routes will also be diverted around the area.
In a video on social media, the mayor urged protestors to stay in their vehicles and honk their horns rather than gathering in a large group.
“To those of you who are coming here to protest, while I certainly respect your constitutional rights, and I also understand people’s frustrations, I urge you to think about the people who live here in the city of Albany.”
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- NCAA board of governors support athlete endorsement plan
- 80 deaths at Soldiers’ Home nearly a month after report of COVID-19 outbreak at facility
- Albany mayor warns residents of planned protest at Capitol
- Local pizzeria shipping frozen pizza care packages to military overseas
- Johnstown man makes care packages of essential items for elderly