Albany mayor talks combating crime in the city

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany took 100 guns off the street last year.

With two recent shootings over the weekend, Mayor Kathy Sheehan says this will be an ongoing effort in 2020.

Back in December, the city signed a nuisance petition against Delaware Grocery on Second and Judson, pinpointing it as a center for violent crimes. According to the mayor, this store is just the first of more to come.

She also hopes that the community will get more involved with resources like the Pal center and local libraries.