Albany mayor signs executive order enacting police reforms

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY POLICE_1558405314700.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced on Monday several new police reforms that take effect immediately.

The executive order:

  • Bans the use of choke holds and knee to neck by the police department;
  • Police will be trained to step in when they see a fellow officer using excessive force;
  • There will be new training requirements for de-escalating situations and implicit bias; and
  • Require all members of the police department take a course on the history of racism in the United States

The mayor called it a step in the right direction, and more reforms are expected.

