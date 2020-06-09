Albany mayor signs executive order enacting police reforms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced on Monday several new police reforms that take effect immediately.
The executive order:
- Bans the use of choke holds and knee to neck by the police department;
- Police will be trained to step in when they see a fellow officer using excessive force;
- There will be new training requirements for de-escalating situations and implicit bias; and
- Require all members of the police department take a course on the history of racism in the United States
The mayor called it a step in the right direction, and more reforms are expected.
