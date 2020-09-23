Albany mayor signs agreement for Skyway construction

Local
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed an agreement Tuesday to clear the way for construction on the Albany Skyway so that it can begin.

The maintenance and operation agreement with the State Department of Transportation is one of the final steps needed to break ground on the project.

The Skyway will turn a portion of the Clinton Avenue/787 Exit ramp into a linear park linking downtown Albany to the Hudson River waterfront. The city is now waiting on the bids to come in for the project.

