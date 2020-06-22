ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan said that she is working with the Albany Fire and Police Departments to put an end to illegal fireworks. There have been hundreds of complaints in recent weeks with people firing off illegal fireworks at all hours of the day and night.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan posts a picture of used illegal fireworks on her Facebook page.

Sheehan said in a Facebook post that the fireworks are negatively impacting infants, seniors, people with PTSD, and pets. They also are a nuisance to community members and cause a fire risk.

The Mayor has been working with the community to come up with three things to help stem the use of illegal fireworks.

The Mayor said that she is working with the community to implement three things to stem the illegal firework use: Creating an education campaign urging residents to consider the negative impact of illegal fireworks. The city is seeking volunteers to go door-to-door on their block to help distribute this information. Please email Mayor Sheehan at Mayor@albanyny.gov if you want to help

Asking residents to contact the Albany Police Department if they have information about people who continue to use illegal fireworks, or knowledge of where illegal fireworks are being stored by calling (518) 438-4000. Individuals may also submit 100% anonymous tips online by visiting crime stoppers

Working with our local, state and federal partners to stop the flow of the illegal fireworks into our community, including calling for the permanent ban of currently-legal sparkling devices

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden has also called for the use of illegal fireworks to stop in his city.

