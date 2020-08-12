Albany mayor says ‘not one more’ as city leaders address ongoing gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins gathered Wednesday at city hall to discuss the recent spike in gun violence.

“It’s not just the police department’s job to keeps us safe. We have to come together as a community and demand not one more shooting. Not one more,” said Sheehan.

The city said in 2020:

175 shots have been fired

69 shootings

92 shooting victims

7 shooting homicides

The Mayor addressed the number of people that have been arrested connecting to the shootings:

29 incidents have been cleared by arrest

10 people accounted for 15 shooting incidents are currently in jail

14 people have been arrested for shots fired but are not in jail

Albany Police said their average response time to shots being fired is under two minutes. However, the police said they are seeing a decrease in violent crime in the city over the past month.

Hawkins said they will continue to get dangerous people off the street. They want to them send a message.

“To those individuals who commit criminal acts in this community, we will find out who they are, we will arrest them and we will prosecute them,” he said.

However, the Mayor says that cannot happen without the help from the community. Justin Gaddy is the supervisor for the 518 SNUG Advocate Group in Albany. 518 SNUG wants people to be aware of the violence that’s going on their community.

“We need to keep trying to reach our younger folks. We need to keep trying to help them get more resources, so we can get them off the streets,” said Gaddy.

Gaddy said they need community members to stand up and start spreading the word.

“In the community, we can’t be scared to go up to these individuals and say, ‘Hey listen, you don’t need to do this right now.’ We can tell them we don’t need them to do. You can say let’s just keep the peace and we can handle it in another way,” he said.

The Mayor said she acknowledges that there is a need for resources in the city. She said one way we can all change that by is filling out the 2020 Census.

“We cannot get more resources if people are not accounted for,” she said.

