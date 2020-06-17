Albany Mayor declares Juneteenth a holiday

ALABANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has signed an Executive Order declaring Juneteenth a holiday in the City of Albany.

June 19, 1865 is recorded as the official end of the Civil War and when the Emancipation Proclamation was able to take effect nationwide. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

In a prepared statement Albany mayor discussed the importance of the order:

“Juneteenth is a holiday that has become increasingly recognized in our community and it is necessary for our entire City to be aware of the importance of this holiday to our Black neighbors.”

The executive order comes as Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered Juneteenth to be a holiday for state workers.

