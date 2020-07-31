Albany mayor calls for federal aid to local governments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State and local leaders in New York continue to urge lawmakers in Washington to include pandemic aid to local governments in the next coronavirus aid bill.

On Friday, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan reached out personally to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call for financial assistance.

She said that if Congress doesn’t act soon, drastic cuts will need to be made to the budget, including city services and the workforce.

She added, without funding, “our city will be unrecognizable.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES