Albany mayor and AT&T announce $30K for public safety and pandemic relief programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and AT&T announced a $30,000 coronavirus relief donation on Thursday. The funds will go toward relief programs and public safety initiatives by Feed Albany and the Albany Police Athletic League.

The money will help distribute food and reusable face masks to area families and students. Feed Albany will get $10,000 to help provide thousands of meals to essential workers, first responders, and families and individuals experiencing food insecurity. The remaining $20,000 will go to Albany’s Police Athletic League to help distribute free, new, and reusable face masks to students heading back to school.

Sheehan announced the funds at 11 a.m. on Thursday, alongside representatives from AT&T, Feed Albany, and the Police Athletic League at their Community Center on Madison Avenue. “As a result of COVID-19, many of our residents have struggled to obtain food and PPE. However Feed Albany and Albany’s Police Athletic League have stepped up and helped our community when we needed it the most,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “This generous donation from AT&T is vital to supporting the efforts of these community organizations, and, most importantly, supporting our residents.”

Feed Albany has distributed 125,000 meals throughout the Capital Region since it formed in response to restaurant and service industry layoffs early in the pandemic. Meanwhile, Albany PAL works to connect with the community through children’s’ programs, serving 2,000 kids a year.

“Our students will be navigating unchartered waters on many levels. A primary concern is to safeguard their health and those they come in contact with,” said retired Sgt. Lenny Ricchiuti, the executive director of Albany PAL. “In this time of great stress and concern our aim is to add both a safety component and an educational opportunity to what is certain to be a challenging school year.”

AT&T has pledged an additional $5.5 million to organizations across the country that are providing resources for public safety, food insecurity, and distance learning during the global pandemic.

