Albany man who inspired change to youthful offender law arrested on gun charges

Marquis Dixon, who inspired the state to raise the age teens can be charged as an adult, was on gun charges. Photo courtesy of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man who inspired changes to New York State’s youthful offender law as a teen has been arrested again. The Albany Police Department said Marquis Dixon, 24, was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident.

On January 17 around 5 a.m., police responded to the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue for reports of shots fired. After an investigation, officers learned that a man driving a gray colored SUV had shot at another vehicle in the area. No injuries were reported.

Police said shortly after the shots fired call, an officer saw an SUV matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle stopped on Catherine Street near Elizabeth Street. As the officer approached, police said he was Dixon walking near a parked car before getting back into the SUV and driving further down Catherine Street.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop of the SUV and found Dixon to be operating with a suspended driver’s license. He was taken into custody.

Police said they then found a loaded TEC-9 handgun that had been tossed underneath a parked vehicle on Catherine Street where Dixon was seen by the officer before the traffic stop.

The loaded TEC-9 handgun police recovered after shots fired call (Albany PD)

Charges

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Dixon made headlines in 2016 while serving nine years in prison for stealing a pair of sneakers in 2014. He was 16 years old at the time. His case brought awareness to youth offenders and helped lead the way for the state to raise the age of youth offenders.

His case was appealed and the court agreed Dixon should have been charged as a youthful offender. His sentence was reduced and Dixon was released in November 2016.

Dixon has been arrested at least nine times, according to the Albany Police Department. Seven of the nine arrests were in 2017. He was most recently arrested by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in August 2021 on drug charges.