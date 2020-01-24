Albany man sentenced for rape, attempted kidnapping

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape and an attempted kidnapping.

In July 2019, Quaraione Lomack tried to kidnap a woman who was jogging in Washington Park. Later that day, he broke into a woman’s home and raped her at knife point.

After the attack, Lomack made the woman drive to the bank to get money. during that time, she was able to get a message out to police that she needed help.

He was eventually arrested.

The 25-year sentence will run concurrent to a 15-year sentence he received for the attempted kidnapping.