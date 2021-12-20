Albany man convicted on drug trafficking charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The United States Department of Justice said Tyler Purvis-Mitchell, 27, was found guilty after a four-day jury trial.

Evidence at trial found that on May 7, 2020, Purvis-Mitchell possessed with the intent to distribute more than 125 pills containing meth in his residence and his vehicle. The pills weighed more than 50 grams in total.

The jury voted to acquit Purvis-Mitchell of two felony charges for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Purvis-Mitchell faces a minimum of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 4 years and up to life. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20, 2022.

