ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have made an arrest in connection to two burglaries where packages were taken from inside buildings. Kerith Jones, 52, was charged with two counts of Burglary in the Third Degree.

Around 3:30 p.m. on January 22, police were called to a home on Dana Avenue for a reported burglary. The victim told police a man entered the hallway of the building and stole several packages that had been delivered there.

Around 3:50 p.m. on January 26, police were called to a commercial apartment building on the 300-block of Broadway where a man had entered the building and stole packages.

Jones was arrested Wednesday, March 2, and some of the stolen items were recovered by police.

He was sent to the Albany County Jail.