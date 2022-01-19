Albany man charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old

Destiny Greene was shot and killed in Albany on May 24. (North Colonie School District)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene. Police said Branden Rivera, 19, has been charged with murder in the first degree.

On May 24, 2021, police responded to Wilbur Street in Albany for reports of shots fired. Shortly after, staff from Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that Greene entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

After an investigation, police found that Rivera had shot Greene during an attempted robbery. He was also arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Albany City Criminal Court in August 2021 for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Rivera was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.