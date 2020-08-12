ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in connection to a June homicide in the City of Albany.
Nahjahliek Edmunds, 24, was arrested Tuesday by Albany detectives and members of the United States Marshals Task Force.
Police said Edmunds fired several rounds at 23-year-old Eddie Richardson on June 24 in the area of Second Avenue and Grandview Terrace. Richardson sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and died from his injuries.
During Edmunds’s arrest, police found him in possession of a loaded .380 caliber, which police said was concealed in the pocket of his sweatshirt.
Edmunds was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.
LATEST STORIES
- Cluster testing conducted at Kesselring site
- Saint Rose begins women’s lacrosse head coach search
- Albany man charged with Murder in connection to June shooting
- US lawmakers introduce bill to encourage preventive health care
- Feds offer $460 million in public transportation grants