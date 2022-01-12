Albany man charged with Attempted Murder of his father

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged with Attempted Murder after a domestic incident involving his father. Gerald Fraser, 23, was arrested after an investigation.

Around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home on Orange Street for a domestic incident. At the scene, a 61-year-old man was found with a large laceration to his head as well as several other injuries over his body. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was also diagnosed with several fractures to his body, including his face, ribs, and spine.

He is currently admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Fraser forced his father and 62-year-old mother to sit in chairs at the home before striking his father several times with a chair, vase and a television. He also allegedly poured rubbing alcohol on his father in an attempt to set him on fire and stabbed him with a screwdriver in his arms and legs.

His mother was not injured.

Fraser was charged with the following:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree

He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.