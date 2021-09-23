Albany man charged with Attempted Murder in Central Avenue shooting

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Dontay Sawyer

Dontay Sawyer, 26, of Albany, is facing several charges after police say he shot a 31-year-old man in the torso on Central Avenue near Robin Street. (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the city of Albany.

Dontay Sawyer, 26, of Albany, was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree.

Police said Sawyer shot a 31-year-old man in the torso on September 20 on the 200-block of Central Avenue near Robin Street. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of his arrest, police said he was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a quantity of crack cocaine that he had concealed in his clothing.

Sawyer was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to Albany County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

