Albany man charged with Attempted Murder in Central Avenue shooting

Dontay Sawyer, 26, of Albany, is facing several charges after police say he shot a 31-year-old man in the torso on Central Avenue near Robin Street. (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the city of Albany.

Dontay Sawyer, 26, of Albany, was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree.

Police said Sawyer shot a 31-year-old man in the torso on September 20 on the 200-block of Central Avenue near Robin Street. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of his arrest, police said he was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a quantity of crack cocaine that he had concealed in his clothing.

Sawyer was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to Albany County Jail.