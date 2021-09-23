Albany man charged with Attempted Murder in Central Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the city of Albany.
Dontay Sawyer, 26, of Albany, was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree.
Police said Sawyer shot a 31-year-old man in the torso on September 20 on the 200-block of Central Avenue near Robin Street. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
At the time of his arrest, police said he was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a quantity of crack cocaine that he had concealed in his clothing.
Sawyer was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to Albany County Jail.
