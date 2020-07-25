Albany man charged with Attempted Murder after Lincoln Avenue assault

Local
Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY POLICE_1558405314700.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing on Lincoln Avenue.

Around 4:05 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Lincoln Avenue and West Lawrence Street for reports of a serious assault. Police found a 58-year-old man with a serious laceration to his arm as a result of being stabbed.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Aliston Simon, 35, of Albany, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga