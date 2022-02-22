SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday February 18, Schodack Police Department responded to the Four Seasons Motel in Schodack for an assault. After arriving, police found a man, 37, suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he has been treated and released.

Investigations into this incident were turned over to New York State Police on February 20. According to police, Dominick W. Mariani, 39, of Albany entered the victim’s motel room while they were asleep February 18 and stabbed them. Police believe the assault could have stemmed from an argument earlier in the day.

Mariani was arrested after he was pulled over in Albany on February 21. He was arraigned in Schodack Town Court and sent to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The name of the victim in this case has not been released by police.