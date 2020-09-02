Albany man charged in assault that left victim permanently disabled

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 25-year-old Albany man was charged in connection to a June assault that left a man permanently disabled.

Around 11:35 p.m. on June 1, police said James Belland struck a 51-year-old man several times in the head in the area of Watervliet Avenue and Hunter Avenue.

The victim was treated for serious traumatic brain injuries at Albany Medical Center. Police said the man is permanently disabled as a result of the assault.

Belland was charged with one count of Assault int he First Degree and arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court.

