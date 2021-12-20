Albany man arrested in connection with robbery at Stewart’s

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at a Stewart’s Shops location the night of December 19. The Albany Police Department said 24-year-old Shan Shaffe was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

On Sunday around 9:40 p.m., police said they responded to Stewart’s on Western Avenue in Albany for reports of a robbery. An employee told officers that a man, later identified as Shaffe, approached the counter with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Police said the employee complied and Shaffe left the store with an uncertain amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

Shortly after the call, officers saw a man matching Shaffe’s description walking nearby and stopped him. He was then identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Shaffe has been charged with robbery in the first degree and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Albany City Criminal Court.